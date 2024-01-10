Selena Gomez reveals she's signing off social media to 'focus' on beau Benny Blanco

file footage

Selena Gomez once again announced her hiatus from social media following the Golden Globes row.



The 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 9, to post a sweet video of her boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with two kids as she burst into a laughter in the background.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Also Read: Selena Gomez reveals gossip she spilled to Taylor Swift at 2024 Golden Globes

This is not the first time Gomez has announced a break from social media platforms in the wake of a controversy. Instead, she has done it three times in the last three months.

Most recently, the pop star drew limelight after she was filmed spilling a gossip to her girl pal Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes Award ceremony held on Sunday.

Many internet users came forward to claim she was telling the Lover singer about how Kylie Jenner forbade her to click a picture with her beau Timothée Chalamet.

Also Read: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift's gossip sets the internet ablaze

However, in a recent Instagram comment on E! News official account, the Gomez clarified, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up.”

Multiple sources also corroborated to different outlets that the singer-duo wasn’t discussing anything related to Jenner and Chalamet.