Selena Gomez reveals gossip she spilled to Taylor Swift at 2024 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez shut down all the speculations surrounding her viral moment at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, seemingly had some hot tea to spill to bestie Taylor Swift and Kaleigh Sperry on Sunday, during a commercial break.

Suddenly, netizens turned into expert lip readers as they tried to figure out the juicy gossip. Many assumed that it related to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

However, the I Can’t Get Enough songstress revealed that the gossip was completely unrelated to the Wonka actor, 28, and The Kardashians’ star, 26.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez wrote in the comments section of an E! News post about the situation on Tuesday. “Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”

Previously, rumours suggested that Gomez told Swift about how Jenner stopped her boyfriend from taking a picture with her after she ran into him.

However, a source told Us Weekly at the time that “Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama.”

Another insider told People Magazine that Gomez “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.”

Moreover, one more source told Us Weekly that “Kylie didn’t really leave the table, and Timothée stayed right next to her throughout most of the evening.”