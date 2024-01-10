Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet spend whole Golden Globes together

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes together

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made Golden Globes the venue for their love.



According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, the two "couldn't keep their hands off each other" at the Golden Globes.

“They only had eyes for each other and it was clear they were totally into one another,” the source says.

Jenner, 26, chose not to walk the red carpet, but she did run into Chalamet, 28, inside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7.

Once they were back together inside the arena, the insider reports that the couple "barely left each other's sides."

“Kylie didn’t really leave the table and Timothée stayed right next to her throughout most of the evening,” the source explains. “He got up and mingled for a little bit with a few people, but other than that he sat right next to Kylie the whole time.”

According to the informant, Jenner and Chalamet, who started dating in 2023, "placed their chairs right next to each other" at their table. With their knees crossed, the two engaged in a "intimate conversation" while Jenner fiddled with Chalamet's necklace.

“They shared a few kisses and it was obvious they had amazing chemistry,” the source says. “They didn’t stop flirting the entire night.”

In support of her boyfriend, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his lead role in Wonka, Jenner attended the awards ceremony.