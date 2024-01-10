Tom Cruise announces impressive career move with Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise announces new career move with Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise has recently collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop and produce original and franchise theatrical movies.



In a statement released by franchise via Deadline, Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank.

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who took over as co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group in 2022, decided to take Cruise on board.

The statement stated that the actor “can make movies at other companies, but the hope is that he will be able to generate the kind of globally appealing blockbusters that could give away to sequels”.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry,” said De Luca and Abdy in a statement.

They mentioned, “Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with [Warner Bros. Discovery chief] David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead,” read the statement.

Cruise, who had worked at Warner Bros. in the past, stated, “I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience.”

“I look forward to making great movies together!” added the Top Gun star.