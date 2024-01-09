Tom Felton catches up with ‘Harry Potter’ father Jason Isaacs

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs have remained close after the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise ended

It’s a Harry Potter reunion.

Tom Felton – who played the iconic protagonist Draco Malfoy on the hit franchise – met up with his on-screen father, Jason Isaacs for a sweet family reunion at The Savoy.

On Monday, Felton, 36, took to his Instagram to share a snap of himself with Isaacs – who played Draco’s death-eater father Lucius Malfoy – standing outside the swanky hotel in London.

“Father and son,” Felton fondly captioned the family photo alongside snake emoji, nodding to their Harry Potter house, Slytherin.

Unlike their on-screen personas, Felton and Isaac beamed wide smiles at the camera, with Isaacs warmly wrapping his arm around his on-screen son.

For the outing, Felton donned a vibrant pink jacket over a crisp white tee while Isaacs stayed true to his death-eater character and opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a sleek black puffer jacket, a stylish baseball tee, and faded black jeans.



The former Harry Potter costars have remained in touch ever since the fantasy series ended in 2012.

Isaacs, for his part, has harboured enduring support for Felton’s career.

In September, he even wished Felton for his 36th birthday, posting a selfie of him proudly posing next to Felton’s memoir, Beyond the Wand.

“Some year you’ve had my madcap boy (can you still be a boy at 36? Damn right you can). Never prouder – not of your success but of how you use it to be of service,” he gushed in the caption.