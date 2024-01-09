Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'figures of fun' after Golden Globes snub

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, recently branded 'figures of fun' after the couple brutally snubbed at the 2024 Golden Globe opening monologue.

For the unversed, the host of the night, Jo Koy took a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for being 'unnecessarily' paid by Netflix.

He said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix."

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Phil Dampier reacted to the harsh jokes made against the Montecito pair.

He said, "When you start to become figures of ridicule, you are in trouble. When they first went out there, they were popular."

Reflecting on Harry and Meghan's declining popularity in the US, the expert added, "When you've fallen out with the woke luvvies and they're starting to take the mickey out of you, you know that your star has fallen."

The couple has been criticised for being constantly silent following Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims.

As a result, Harry and Meghan reportedly struggled to rebrand their image in 2023.



Speaking of their endless 'moaning' against the royal family, Phil said, "Everyone's just regarding them as figures of fun."