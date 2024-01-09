Prince Andrew 'sad' in first appearance since explosive Jeffrey Epstein claims

Prince Andrew was reportedly driving in his Range Rover after claims of his association to Jeffrey Epstein came to light

Prince Andrew was seen for the first time since a victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed that there were sex tapes of the disgraced Duke of York.

As per Express, the Duke of York was pictured driving his Range Rover on Windsor Estate.

The publication reported that the royal appeared to be 'forlorn' following news of his relationship with Epstein returning to light.

As per the victim, the tape showed the disgraced Duke of York engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl.

This development comes against the backdrop of a judge ordering Epstein's court documents to be unsealed which brought back Prince Andrew's link to the late sex offender to light.

For the unversed, Epstein was caught running a massive sex trafficking ring on a private island which was said to have hosted many high-profile clients including Prince Andrew.

While the royal vehemently denied the claims, his prime accuser Virginia Giuffre said that he had sexually abused her on three separate occasions when she was just 17.