Prince Andrew hit with shocking new evidence amid King Charles’ silence

Prince Andrew was served fresh allegations amid his ongoing scandal connecting him to convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, while King Charles continues to keep quiet.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was named in the unsealed Epstein court documents made public last week, has been accused of recording videos while he indulged in inappropriate activities set up by Epstein.

Victim Sarah Ransome, 38, alleged in her testimony that Andrew, Sir Richard Branson and Bill Clinton were filmed having intercourse with “her friend” on “separate occasion” in the fresh batch of court documents.

She revealed that “sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffery” and her friend “managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her.”

Ransome continued, “I eventually managed to persuade her to send me some of the video footage which she kept, implicating all three all men mentioned above,” adding that she has “personally” seen the footage with “my own two eyes.”

According to The Mirror, the allegations sparked incredulity and fury within royal circles, with sources saying that the allegation show that Andrew has been “targeted with malice.”

However, Ransome maintained that she is “more than willing to swear under oath and testify in court over these sex tapes,” claiming “it will break your heart into a million tiny pieces.”