King Charles ‘unfazed’ in first public outing amid Prince Andrew’s renewed scandal

File Footage

King Charles finally broke cover for the first time since his disgraced brother Prince Andrew’s name appeared in the recently- released Epstein court documents.

The monarch was seen heading to attending a Sunday morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate in Norfolk. He appeared in good spirits as he was seen chatting to Simon and Georgina Ward and their sons William and Oliver.

Charles held a positive demeanour despite the major blow his brother delivered to the family with his link to the convicted paedophile, Jeffery Epstein.

Read More: King Charles receives ultimatum about Prince Andrew over Jeffrey Epstein link

While the Duke of York had joined the king and the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, he is reportedly holed up at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Previously, a source told The Mirror that Andrew “doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this.”

The insider continued, “He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated.”

The newly released files relate to a 2015 defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew was accused of raping Guiffre three different times when she was merely 17.

Read More: Prince Andrew 'locked away' as Duke 'can't deal' with Jeffrey Epstein aftermath

Another source told the outlet that Prince William believes that Andrew’s sex scandal will “haunt” the royal family despite the disgraced royal’s settlement.

“There are investigations and revelations emerging in the cases brought by Epstein’s victims,” the insider said. “This will haunt Andrew and the family forever. In William’s view, [Andrew] should have no role with the family at all.”