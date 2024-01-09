UK Army veteran breaks silence on latest snub to Prince Harry

Former British Army colonel Richard Kemp opened up on latest snub to Prince Harry, who has been left out of a new book celebrating Sandhurst's top officers.



The Duke of Sussex, who served in the Army for 10 years and claimed to kill 25 people an Apache helicopter pilot while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, was not named in military academy Sandhurst's guide to its 200 most notable officers.



Reacting to Harry's exclusion from the book, British Army veteran Richard Kemp said: "I probably would have included him on balance, but it is not a disappointment to not see him in there. I don't think he did anything particularly notable in his service but he was certainly a significant person to go to Sandhurst."



"I suspect the recent disharmony between him and the Royal Family has led them to decide against having him in," the former Army man told The Sun.

The Duke wasn't the only person excluded from the book. Fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley and Waffen-SS Officer Benson Freeman were also left out of the prestigious guide.



Author Vaughan Kent-Payne said: "not everybody who trained [there] was a good egg".

He seemingly took a veiled-dig at the Duke as he added that there were "a smattering of traitors and cads."

However, Harry's elder brother Prince William was included in the book and even penned the foreword.

There's only one reference to Harry on the whole guide, in William's entry: "His status as a future king meant that he could not be deployed on operations like his younger brother, Harry."

