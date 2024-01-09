Jimmy Kimmel demands apology from Aaron Rodgers amid Jeffrey Epstein claim

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the late-night talk show, accused by Aaron Rodgers that he has connections to Jeffrey Epstein, is requesting an apology.



Kimmel, 56, began his most recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! show with a monologue that was entirely devoted to the 40-year-old quarterback for the New York Jets.

"Thank you for joining us for the first show of 2024, which is already a crazy year, particularly for me," said Kimmel at the start of the segment.

Kimmel alerted his audience that Rodgers made the allegations during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, before the release of a list containing the names of prominent individuals rumoured to be connected to Epstein, even though the studio audience responded "Yes" when asked if they had heard about the situation. There was no mention of Kimmel on the list.

"He said I was hoping it wouldn't and that he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate when he did, and then it did come out, and of course, my name wasn't on it and isn't on it, and won't ever be on. I don't know Jeffrey Epstein, I've never met Jeffrey Epstein," said Kimmel.

"I'm not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever, and I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, we should do it in court so that he can share his proof with a judge."

Kimmel jokingly suggested that the athlete may have made the charges because in previous monologues he had made fun of him.

"I'm not one of those people who think athletes and members of the sports media should stick to talking about sports. I think Aaron Rodgers has the right to express any opinion he wants to," continued Kimmel, adding that Rodgers' claims are "not an opinion or considered trash talk."

"And as far as the 'Well, you say things about people all the time' argument goes, yes, I do. It's not the same. It's not even close to the same," Kimmel said. "We say a lot of things on this show. We don't make up lies. In fact, we have a team of people who work very hard to sift through facts and reputable sources before I make a joke, and that's an important distinction - a joke about someone."

The talk show presenter added that he apologises when he makes a mistake and that he treats everyone he mentions with the same respect.

"Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do," added Kimmel. "Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't. If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won't do that. My guess is that he won't apologize. I hope I'm wrong."