Oprah Winfrey addresses critics about 'Color Purple' trailer revelations

Oprah Winfrey clarifies that she has no ill will towards Taraji P. Henson, the actress from The Colour Purple, who has recently opened up about her unpleasant experiences with several aspects of the movie, including money and lodgings while on site.



While on the press tour for The Colour Purple, Winfrey, while talking to Entertainment Tonight, revealed her issues with pay parity, which sparked internet rumours about Henson's treatment in the movie.

Winfrey, who serves as the film's producer and starred in Steven Spielberg's original, non-musical 1985 version, informed the publication that she "heard I was trending yesterday" in response to additional remarks made by Henson regarding trailers and getting to the set during filming, which were published in The New York Times.

“People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed,” Winfrey said. “I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Bros., you know. That’s the way the studio system works.”

She continued: “We as producers, everybody gets their salary … negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem — there was a problem with cars or the problem with their food — I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true.”



