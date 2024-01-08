Piers Morgan invites Taylor Swift's wrath with comments on singer's death stares to Jo Koy

Piers Morgan's comments on singer's death stares to Jo Koy

Music sensation Taylor Swift’s blasting reaction to Jo Koy’s terrible joke about her beau Travis Kelce at Sunday's Golden Globes attracted hilarious joke from outspoken TV host Piers Morgan.

The Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) seemingly invited Swift's wrath with his reaction to 'You Are Losing Me' singer's gesture to the American stand-up comedian and actor, tweeting: "If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased."

Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift went viral for her reaction to one of Jo Koy’s jokes at the Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 7.



The comedian apparently angered the singer with his 'unfunny' remarks about her attendance at several NFL games to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL," he began. "On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift… there’s just more to go to here."



Following the punchline, the camera switched to a close-up of the singer, who was seen with an icy expression, pursing her lips before taking a sip of her drink.

The awkward moment after the joke landed also spurred some response online, with fans taking to social media to comment on the footage, with one saying: "I would be terrified if Taylor swift glared at me this way."