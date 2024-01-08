Beyonce reunites with Destiny’s Child for a surprise birthday performance

Kelly Rowland invited Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams for her husband’s 50th birthday bash

Destiny’s Child just had a surprise mini reunion.

Kelly Rowland invited Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams for her husband Tim Weatherspoon’s 50th birthday bash at the Fleur Room in Los Angeles Saturday.

That’s when the former girl group burst into a special rendition of Happy Birthday for Tim, per Page Six.

An insider told the outlet that the brief impromptu reunion of the iconic musical group was the “highlight” of the swanky star-studded soirée, with the likes of The Weeknd, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Beyoncé’s gracing the guest list.

“Kelly and Tim’s sons joined them to blow out their father’s candles,” the source further noted, referring to the birthday couple’s children – 9-year-old Titan and 3-year-old Noah.

Beyoncé, 42, Michelle, 44, and Kelly, 42, were members of the iconic American musical girl group founded in 1997.

Even following Beyoncé’s departure in 2005, the trio remained close friends throughout the years, with Beyoncé and Michelle even being by Kelly’s side in the delivery room for the birth of her youngest son in 2021.

Kelly has even admitted that she would be open to a group reunion, remarking “[It] could be kind of fly.”