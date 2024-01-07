Jacob Elordi reveals Barry Keoghan not first choice for Saltburn movie

Jacob Elordi talks about Saltburn movie with co-star Barry Keoghan

Jacob Elordi has recently revealed Barry Keoghan was not the first choice for Emerald Fennell directed movie, Saltburn.



Speaking to Vogue UK, Jacob was in conversation with Barry about the movie where the latter played the role of Oxford university student Oliver Quick, who is taken under the wing of aristocratic fellow student Felix Catton (Jacob) for a summer of debauchery on his luxury estate.

Responding to Jacob’s question about “what drew” him to Saltburn, Barry replied, “When I met Emerald Fennell, she told me that she had you kind of down to do it. So, Emerald, yourself and the script… what about you?”

Jacob then mentioned, “Definitely yeah, it was Emerald.”

“Then she (Emerald) said she wanted Timothée Chalamet for it. And I said have you thought about Barry Keoghan?” disclosed The Kissing Booth actor.

Earlier, Emerald described her movie as “a very British tale of excess”, with some scenes were teased in reviews of the movie, with Awards Watch founder Erik Anderson calling Barry’s “full-tilt performance... pure bravery”.

Following the release, Saltburn received mixed reactions, however, it was agreed that Barry’s performance as well as Rosamund’s supporting role deserved appreciation.

Interestingly, Barry and Rosamund earned Golden Globe nominations earlier this month for their roles.

Meanwhile, Saltburn can be viewed on Prime Video.