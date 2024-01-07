Meghan Markle's mother extends support for daughter: 'There for daughter'

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother, is delighted to move in with her daughter as a support system.



The Duchess of Sussex wants her mother by her side to look after Archie and Lilibet because she has had a difficult year because of a string of professional setbacks.

The source told the Daily Express: "Doria has really been Meghan’s rock over the past year. Not only has she been there for her daughter but has enjoyed helping to look after the grandchildren."

They added: "Harry adores her as well and loves having her there. There are times when he needs alone time, so Doria heads over to the guesthouse to make herself scarce when needed.”

Meanwhile, Doria’s stepmother, Ava Burrows, revealed: "In some families in the US, grandma is a big deal.”

She told Mail Online: "Historically, in our culture, the mother worked long hours and needed all the support with her kids that she could get."

"Doria is very important to Meghan, and vice-versa. So I’m sure she wants to be a big part of her life, and her baby's life."

"She'll be a wonderful grandmother," she added at the time.