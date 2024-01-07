Meghan Markle set to make major career move in 2024

Meghan Markle is expected to make a big career move in 2024 amid her crumbling Hollywood career.

As per Express.co.uk, an insider revealed that the Duchess of Sussex "believes the time is right for her to make the leap from actor to auteur."

A Senior production source claimed, "She is aiming to land the director’s chair on at least one major project this year."

Notably, Meghan's Archewell productions will be turning the New York Times best-seller book Meet Me At The Lake into a film for the streaming giant Netflix.

Speaking of the deal, the author of the famous fiction book Carley Fortune said, "I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership."

However, the source shared that the former Suits actress will not be directing Carley's romantic love story.

An insider said, "This film has already been delayed by the strikes and Netflix wants an experienced director to push it along as quickly as possible."

"But there is no reason why Meghan shouldn’t cut her teeth in the coming months at the helm of a less-pressing project. She’s really keen to get her first ‘hands-on’ chance," the source added.