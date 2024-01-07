Joe Jonas makes super romantic gesture for Stormi Bree on ‘cosy’ ski trip

Joe Jonas recently divorced from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two kids

Joe Jonas is a gentleman.

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers frontman made headlines for his Aspen ski trip with model Stormi Bree, who posted various clips and photos from the snowy Colorado mountains to her Instagram.

In one of the photos, Stormi – born Stormi Bree Henley – was wearing the same striped beanie that Joe owns and has previously been spotted wearing.

The knitted hat featuring stripes of brown, red gray, and white that Stormi used to keep her head warm appeared to be the same one that Joe was photographed in a month prior while enjoying a night out in London.



The former Disney star and the Miss Teen USA titleholder jetted off to Aspen, Colorado on Thursday where they were first spotted having dinner together at Casa Tua Aspen, sparking romance speculations.

The next day, the rumoured couple took to the mountains for a snowy getaway, accompanied by a large group of friends, per Page Six.

“Joe was super smiley and [him and Bree] were just chatting and sitting together and seemed cozy,” a source told the outlet.

The source further added that there was “no PDA” at the “laidback ski day” as the pair were “relaxed with a large group laughing, having a fun time.”

However, the pair reportedly split way from the group for a few minutes to sit outside and chat in private.