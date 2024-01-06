King Charles puts foot down amid growing pressure to abdicate

Royal expert affirmed that King Charles will not be abdicating anytime soon, regardless of pressure.

The 75-year-old monarch was tipped to step down from the throne to make way for his son Prince William after Queen Margrethe II of Denmark abruptly announced her abdication last week.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal commentator Christopher Andersen argued there is “no way” the King will be abdicating, owing to his long period of waiting for the crown.

He also pointed out the late Queen’s refusal to abdicate at 93, despite the many instances of abdication she saw during her lifetime.

Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year. The late Queen was dubbed the longest-reigning monarch for ruling over 70 years. At the time, her eldest son was presumed to have been eager to take over from his mother.

“I can say with certainty that abdication is not in the cards," Andersen continued.

"It would be a huge shot in the arm for the monarchy of Charles and Camilla if they stepped aside so that William and Kate could take the reins," The King author explained. "All polls indicate that that is precisely what the vast majority of Britons want — to see William and Kate on the throne.

“But that, sadly, is not about to happen. William and Kate will be well into their 50s, if not older, before they take over,” he added.