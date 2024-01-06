Tom Sandoval to recall ‘scandoval’ in new ‘Lifetime’ Valentine movie

Tom Sandoval signs

Bravolebrity Tom Sandoval may replay part in his infamous cheating scandal from 2023.



Tall, Dark, and Dangerous is the title of the next film starring Sandoval, 41, which the Lifetime Movie Network revealed on Thursday, January 4.

The Valentine's Day movie, which stars Jamie Bernadette as Alice, is about a woman who discovers that the ideal man she met on a dating app—Matthew Pohlkamp—could not be who he seems.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules might find the plot intriguing. Actually, Chris (Pohlkamp) actually takes his persona from Sandoval, his previous roommate.

Since gaining notoriety, Sandoval has taken advantage of numerous possibilities, of which this latest undertaking is just one.

Us Weekly revealed in March 2023 that Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their nearly ten-year relationship due to his extramarital affair with Raquel Leviss, who was also their costar at the time.

Sandoval leaned into the publicity even though the public had mostly turned against him in the aftermath.

He launched a podcast called Everybody Loves Tom, went on tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, and appeared on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.