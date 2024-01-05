Fool Me Once success: Michelle Keegan eyes Hollywood stardom with blockbuster role

Michelle is married to presenter Mark Wright

Hollywood film executives are showing interest in Michelle Keegan following the success of the Netflix series Fool Me Once, as revealed by MailOnline.

The 36-year-old actress stars alongside Joanna Lumley in the popular thriller, an adaptation of the award-winning novel by US author Harlan Coben.

Michelle, known for her role as military pilot Maya Stern in the series, where her character believes she sees her deceased husband on her nanny-cam, has caught the attention of top movie bosses. They are eager to propel her into the ranks of British actresses making a mark on the big screen.

The former Coronation Street favourite, who has also featured in BBC TV dramas like Our Girl and Ten Pound Poms, along with the Sky comedy Brassic, is now flooded with movie scripts and proposals for potential new roles.

Michelle's standing in the industry will be further solidified as she makes her first appearance on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night. She'll be sharing the sofa with Dominic West, The Crown actor.

A source told MailOnline: 'The response to Fool Me Once has been overwhelming.

'The phone calls and offers have been coming in from Hollywood film executives, it's different to anything Michelle has experienced before.

'Netflix is a global platform and the show has given her the opportunity to shine.

'Her career has already been a success but now her star is rising, everyone can feel that this is the beginning of something special.

'Michelle feels lucky that she's always played likeable characters but now she's hoping to take it up a notch by landing a film role.

'She aspires to play a dark character in a hard-hitting thriller, which will be a challenge that she's completely ready for.'

Michelle, who's married to presenter Mark Wright, 36, has previously admitted to fearing that she would never work again after her character Tina was killed off in Coronation Street.