Kate Hudson describes female dominancy in rom-com

Although Kate Hudson is aware of the elements of a good romantic comedy, there is one component that is a little harder to find.



In a Thursday appearance on The View, the actress disclosed that she has a difficult time getting male movie stars to produce romantic comedies.

Hudson stressed that a key component of the films is choosing the appropriate leading male.

“As long as we can get more Marvel guys to like, you know, ‘Hey, come to a rom-com!’, I think that that’s a big part of the formula too,” she added.

Sara Haines of The View then questioned Hudson about why she believed male actors were underutilized in romantic comedies.

“I think it’s about the writing, and how we’re investing in telling the story of the writing and the directors,” the actress responded. “If you look at the classic rom-coms or movies that last forever — ’cause they do, they’re the ones that last forever; people go back and back — they had the best writers,” adding that the late Nora Ephron was a great example.

“So it’s more about how the studios are investing in the talents,” she added.

In addition to starring opposite Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, My Best Friend's Girl, Bride Wars, Something Borrowed, Mother's Day, and other successful romantic comedies, Hudson has played a fair share of roles in these films.