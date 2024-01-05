Margot Robbie finally ditches ‘Barbie’ persona for dark outfit in 2024

Margot Robbie replaces Barbie look for something dark in 2023

Margot Robbie let go of her Barbie wardrobe for a new year to opt for a full length dark gown.



During a photo shoot for Variety magazine, the 33-year-old actress donned a brown outfit.

There are nine nominations for Barbie at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“When we finished the press tour, I was like, ‘I guess I’ll throw all the pink out of my wardrobe now,’” Margot told the outlet.

“But the fact that we’re going to the Golden Globes and all that stuff? I truly did not see that coming. I’m not trying to be modest,” she added.

Barbie, the popular movie, has received 11 nominations, making it the second most-nominated picture in Academy history, behind Cabaret from 1972 and Nashville from 1975.

Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Margot's boyfriend Ken, is a nominee for Best Supporting Actor, while Margot herself is nominated for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy).

Margot will compete alongside Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings, Natalie Portman for May December, and Emma Stone for her dark comedy Poor Things, so she will have fierce competition in her category.