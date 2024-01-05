Selena Gomez seeks ‘comfort’ in Benny Blanco at PDA-filled Lakers game date

Selena Gomez infamously went on social media rants defending Benny Blanco against haters

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s most recent PDA-filled date was a huge green flag for body language experts.

Amid their blossoming romance, the lovebirds marked their debut as a couple in the public eye on Wednesday, treating fans to a front-row seat to their relationship.

The 31-year-old pop icon and her new beau Blanco, 35, couldn’t keep their hands to themselves as they enjoyed court-side seats at the Crypto.com Arena, catching the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Miami Heat.

The couple – who started dating last year – spent the whole game smiling and leaning into each other as Gomez linked her arms with Blanco and affectionately rested her head on his shoulder while scrolling through her phone.

At one point, Blanco even affectionately wrapped his arm around Gomez, leaning in attentively as he tried to make out what she was saying.

More photos showed Blanco – a music producer – kissing Gomez’s hand, and placing his hand on her thigh talking to her as she looked completely smitten and enamoured with him.

Body language expert Judi James broke down their PDA, telling FEMAIL via the Daily Mail about their most recent outing that their relationship is “curative” and healing after Gomez endured

Hence, the Same Old Love songstress has found “a place of relative comfort and security” with Gomez, though she might require “more time to build the relationship.”