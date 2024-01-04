How to stream Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist's 'Golden Wedding' online

Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are set to tie the knot in front of the world after finding love in each other on the hit ABC dating show.
Dubbed The Golden Wedding special, the episode will see the veteran lovebirds unite in a wedlock after meeting each other on the set of the reality show last year.
The pair got engaged during the final episode of the show, which aired in December after being filmed months earlier.
The nuptials, set to take place at the La Quinta Resort & Club, in the desert city of La Quinta, California, will air on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Besides watching it air in real-time on the TV channel, there are other ways to catch the golden moment online.
In order to watch the upcoming episode online, you can either live-stream the channel on your devices via live TV streaming services, such as DirectTV Stream, Fubu, and Hulu.
Hulu also allows on-demand watch after the show airs on TV.
The fairytale wedding will be officiated by Turner and Nist’s fellow cast member on the reality show Susan Noles.
It was down to the financial services professional and contestant named Leslie Fhima as the 72-year-old made his difficult pick in the season finale.
Though Leslie was left heartbroken, she is expected to attend the wedding alongside other reality show cast members.
Host Jesse Palmer has also been invited by the bride and groom.
