Kelly Clarkson shares real thoughts on marriage before ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson was never been keen on marriage despite walking down the aisle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The Since U Have Gone hitmaker, 41, who is not divorced and single, told People Magazine that getting married was never her cup of tea.

“No. I never wanted to get married the first time,” she says. “[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.

She continued, “Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”



Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years before their breakup. They split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022 after lengthy disputes over custody and spousal support.

Chances of the singer getting back into the dating pool also appear slim as she told the outlet that dating “sucks.”

“It’s so awkward,” she said, laughing. “I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me.”

She added, “It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’ I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time.”