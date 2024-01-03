Kelly Clarkson ‘happy, relieved’ as payments to ex Brandon Blackstock ends

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson is looking forward to new beginning as she closes a very expensive chapter of her life in 2023.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker, 41, is “relieved” since she ended her spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 47, more than three years after her split.

“Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”

The insider noted that the musician and talkshow host is “looking at this as a fresh start and she couldn’t be happier for a clean slate in 2024.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The legal battle turned out to be messy as it concerned spousal support, the singer’s Montana ranch and the custody of their children River, 9, and Remington, 7.

The divorce was finalised in March 2022 and Clarkson was granted primary custody the children. However, she also had to agree to pay $45,601 a month in child support until their kids are 18, graduate or become self-supporting.

In new development, Blackstock now owes Clarkson money for taking fees from deals he obtained for her, but he isn’t a licensed talent agent.

Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson back $2,641,374 for overstepping in his managerial role and unlawfully procuring deals that should’ve been handled by her talent agent.