Kelly Clarkson breaks silence on recent weight loss amid Ozempic speculation

Kelly Clarkson debuted her dramatic weight loss late last year

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her dramatic weight loss.

Months after making headlines for her shocking transformation, the Original American Idol credited diet and exercise as advised by her doctor to shed off the extra pounds – effectively shutting down any speculations that she had used the celeb-favourite weight loss drug Ozempic.

In an interview for her recent cover story for People Magazine, Clarkson revealed, “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor – a couple years I didn’t.”

The Since U Been Gone songstress reflected that “90% of the time, [she’s] really good” with her diet and exercise while still allowing herself to “splurge” a little.

Not only is she following a protein-based diet, she also has been staying more active after moving to New York City.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she reflected of her experience relocating her talk show to Manhattan last year following her contentious divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson’s revelation came amid growing speculation that she used Ozempic to drop the number on the scale after she debuted her slimmed-down figure late last year.

“No way she lost that much weight that fast. Medication,” proposed one fan, while another wrote, “Her fans deserve to know the truth of her weight loss.”