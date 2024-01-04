Joe Jonas shares heartbreak song amid Sophie Turner divorce: ‘I Think of You’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a temporary custody agreement over their two young children

Joe Jonas began the New Year with some good old reminiscing.

As his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, celebrated the “year of the girlies,” the Jonas Brothers frontman seemingly still had her on his mind.

Taking to his Instagram stories Wednesday, Jonas posted a serene clip of waves breaking into a rocky coastline with the sun hanging low on the horizon.

But what was really eye-catching was his song choice to accompany the clip: I Think of You by Rodriguez released in 1971.

Though the What a Man Gotta Do singer only shared an instrumental portion of the song, the lyrics clearly detail the heartbreak of missing a past lover.

“I think of you/ And think of you/ And think of you/ Of the dreams we dreamt together/ Of the love we vowed would never/ Melt like snowflakes in the sun,” the chorus goes.



While Jonas seemingly kicked off the New Year still hung up on the past, Turner had only positive memories of 2023.

“2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent,” she captioned her New Year Instagram post.

Jonas and Turner – who share two infant daughters – announced their split in September 2023.