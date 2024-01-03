Brian Austin praises ‘Beverly Hills’ co-star Ian Ziering for NYE brawl: ‘He’s a monster’

Ian Ziegler was with driving with his daughter on NYE when five bikers attacked him

Ian Ziering’s NYE attackers are lucky they got away unharmed.

Ziering’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday – a day after Ziering was attacked by a group of bikers – to give a riveting account of the incident, calling Ziering a “monster” for fighting them off all by himself.

“My boy Ian Ziering got into a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with like five dudes, and f***ing like beat them, did his thing,” Austin said in the short clip.

“He’s a monster. He’s f***ing fit, obviously,” Austin further praised Ziering, but added a word of caution to his followers, saying, “I would not suggest, to anyone, to fight people, especially not now in this climate.”

“But you know what? All turned out well. Z, I love you, brother, you’re a beast, good on you,” he concluded.

Ziering got away mostly unscathed, but his $100,000 Mercedes sustained a lot of damage as he defended himself and his daughter against a ruthless attack by a group of bikers on New Year’s Eve.

Pictures of the aftermath of the clash – which escalated into a physical altercation – were also recently revealed, showing considerable damage to his windshield and side-view mirror.