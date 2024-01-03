Brian Austin praises ‘Beverly Hills’ co-star Ian Ziering for NYE brawl: ‘He’s a monster’

Ian Ziering’s NYE attackers are lucky they got away unharmed.
Ziering’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday – a day after Ziering was attacked by a group of bikers – to give a riveting account of the incident, calling Ziering a “monster” for fighting them off all by himself.
“My boy Ian Ziering got into a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with like five dudes, and f***ing like beat them, did his thing,” Austin said in the short clip.
“He’s a monster. He’s f***ing fit, obviously,” Austin further praised Ziering, but added a word of caution to his followers, saying, “I would not suggest, to anyone, to fight people, especially not now in this climate.”
“But you know what? All turned out well. Z, I love you, brother, you’re a beast, good on you,” he concluded.
Ziering got away mostly unscathed, but his $100,000 Mercedes sustained a lot of damage as he defended himself and his daughter against a ruthless attack by a group of bikers on New Year’s Eve.
Pictures of the aftermath of the clash – which escalated into a physical altercation – were also recently revealed, showing considerable damage to his windshield and side-view mirror.
King Charles faces calls to abdicate
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth started dating in December 2021 and secretly tied the knot in 2023
America Ferrara reveals the emotional speech in the movie evokes reaction from mothers as well
A fairy tale rise of an Australian sales executive to the Denmark throne is set to be completed on January 14
‘RHOSLC’ star Heather Gay previously claimed that she was too intoxicated to remember what happened
The images also bear a striking resemblance to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian