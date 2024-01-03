Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA team up to top U.K. Music Chart

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and SZA

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and SZA closed the U.K. Music Chart for 2023 with top positions.



The year 2023 was a significant one for women in the UK music industry.

Since the countdown began in 1952, female artists have had the most weeks at No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart in a calendar year, according to an examination of Official Charts data conducted by BPI, the trade association for the British recorded music industry.

In 2023, women topped the list for 31 weeks, the longest run since the countdown's inception, thanks to Miley Cyrus's 10-week smash song Flowers, which became the year's largest success with 198 million streams. Including hits from fellow American stars SZA (Kill Bill) and Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero).

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca (People), Ellie Goulding of the United Kingdom (Miracle with Calvin Harris), PinkPantheress (Boy's A Liar), and RAYE (Escapism ft 070 Shake), four of 2023's five biggest tracks and seven of the year's Top 10 were all female-led.

Moreover, women were featured on 48.5% of the songs that made it to the Top 10 of the weekly Official Singles Chart in 2023, either as solo artists or in groups with other musicians.