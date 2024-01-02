Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's new romantic pictures go viral

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are seen cuddling up in new pictures, showing them ringing in the New Year together with their famous pals.



In the new viral photos, which are being shared by fans, the singer and NFL star are seen enjoying double date with their friends, Brittany Mahomes and her partner Smith.

In the photos, Swift can be seen putting her arm around Travis' chest as he makes a silly pose, while she tucks her head in towards Brittany who has her hand on the singer's arm.



Taylor looked stunning in mini dress in silver sequins that matched the celestial vibes

Brittany and the 'Shake It Off' singer met earlier in 2023 when Taylor began dating Travis Kelce, who plays alongside Brittany's husband Patrick Mahomes with the NFL team Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems their friendship is blossoming, with Brittany offering fans a glimpse into their girls night out in early November 2023.