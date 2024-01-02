Queen Margrethe hopes Prince Frederik, Princess Mary will ‘patch up’ after abdication

Queen Margrethe of Denmark may have sacrificed her crown for the sake of her son Prince Frederik’s marriage to Aussie-born Princess Mary.

The Danish monarch, 83, announced her shock abdication in her New Year’s Eve address to the nation, that she will be stepping down from her throne on January 14.

This is the first abdication in the Nordic state for 500 years, marking the end of her era as Europe’s longest-serving monarch.

While the news came as a “total shock” to the Danish people, British royal author Phil Dampier opined that the move may have been made to serve a greater purpose.

“I never thought the Queen would abdicate and this has come as a total shock to many Danes,” he told MailOnline.

“I can’t help thinking that it has something to do with the recent rumours about Crown Prince Frederik spending a night with a Mexican socialite.”

The announcement came nearly a week after Princess Mary appeared unhappy amid the affair rumours of her husband. The Tasmanian-born Princess shared a cryptic Christmas message about loneliness and isolation.

She also spent some time in Australia arrived with her children but Frederik only joined them after a few days. Dampier noted that she “appeared tearful at one stage and posted some poignant tweets.”

“I think Margrethe may have worried that their marriage was in trouble and therefore she had to act,” Dampier said. “The Queen always thought Mary was a fantastic asset to the royal family and if she thought she might leave it would have been a disaster.”

Princess Mary has often been compared to Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in the British monarchy.

The royal author suggested that Margrethe “will now hope that Frederik and Mary patch up any differences and work together as the new King and Queen.”