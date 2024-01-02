Brad Pitt finally has ‘celebrity status’ in new romance after ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt enjoys his 'celebrity status' amid romance with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt is reportedly enjoying being the only celebrity in his new relationship with Ines de Ramon, unlike his 'messy' romance with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



As per OK! Magazine, an insider revealed that "Brad and Ines have a nice, easy-going relationship because their personalities gel."



The source added, "They’re both mellow and artistic, and they feed on each other’s creativity. They both share a love of art."



"He appreciates that Ines isn’t in the industry. And she seems totally unfazed by his celebrity," a tipster further claimed.



Earlier it was reported that the Fight Club actor found "love and support" from his new partner following his family drama.



A source closer to the OK! Magazine shared, "It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure."

For the unversed, a shocking social media post of Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina's adopted son Pax resurfaced online last year.



In November 2023, Daily Mail reported that the 19-year-old Pax made some appalling details about his father on his private Instagram account.



He wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class as*****!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he said.

For the unversed, Jolie adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007 when he was just three-years-old.

A year later, Pitt also formally adopted him.