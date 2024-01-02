Melanie Lynskey likens her new tattoo to ‘true joy’ in her life: Pic

Melanie Lynskey spills the tea about new tattoo inspired by her daughter

Melanie Lynskey has recently likened her new tattoo – drawn by her daughter – to true joy in her life.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Yellowjackets star posted side-by-side photos of a drawing by her five-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Jason Ritter, and a tattoo of the same artwork created by Graeme Allan.

In the caption, Melanie wrote, “I'm so happy to be bringing this adorable tattoo into 2024 with me.”

“My thanks to the incredibly kind and talented @graeme.allan at @sacredtattoonz for doing this for me while I was in Aotearoa,” she said.

Melanie penned, “It's a meticulous recreation of a drawing my five-year-old daughter did, and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude.”

In the end, the Candy actress added, “I wish so much joy for all of you this year! And my big wish is that the world remembers about empathy.”

In March 2023, Melanie spoke to PEOPLE on the red carpet of Yellowjackets’ season two premiere in Los Angeles about the bond she shared with her daughter.

“I feel so fortunate to have my daughter, and I love her. It's like the joy of my life,” stated the actress at the time.

Melanie told the outlet, “Every day, I'm like, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you for this child.' I want to spend every minute with her.”