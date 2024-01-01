Taylor Swift beats Elvis Presley to bag another solo artist record

Taylor Swift climbs atop Elvis Presley to break record

Taylor Swift is reigning atop the Billboard.



The record for the most weeks a solo artist has spent at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart was held by Elvis Presley, but Taylor Swift has surpassed it.

When 1989 (Taylor's Version) reached the top of the chart for the fifth time during the last full tracking week of 2023, she broke the previous record with 68 total weeks.

Even while Swift broke the record for an individual, the Beatles still hold the record for the highest peak among all artists, with their records spending 132 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.

With 67 weeks under his belt, Presley is currently ranked third overall and second among solo recording artists.

According to Luminate and as reported by Billboard, 1989 (Taylor's Version) sold 98,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending December 28, which was almost halfway through the peak Christmas buying season.

This represents a 28% decrease from the previous week. 61,000 of the 98,000 items sold throughout the week were entire albums, helped along by a late-season spike in demand for Christmas presents.