Tupac’s alleged killer denied ‘absurd’ bail request as he is ‘too dangerous’: Report

Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis was arrested on September 29 – 27 years after the murder of Tupac Shakur

The prosecutors for Tupac’s alleged killer, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, are pushing back on his “absurd” request to be let out of jail as he awaits trial.

Last week, Davis’ lawyers put in a request with a Nevada judge to release Davis from custody on his own recognizance – on a no-cost bail and a promise to appear in court – or a bail of no higher than $100k before his trial set for June.

However, Davis’ prosecutors strongly opposed the “absurd” request and provided a myriad of reasons for the contrary, highlighting the danger he poses, per new court documents obtained by TMZ.

Among other evidence, the prosecutors claimed that Davis is a former high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips, and has made credible threats to witnesses even in lock-up.

They further emphasised that Davis has confessed many times to involvement in the Tupac murder over the years, and continue to claim they have heaps of evidence against him.

Hence, the state of Nevada has requested to keep Tupac’s alleged killer behind bars until his trial date.

Davis - who plead not guilty – was arrested on September 29, 2023 – 27 years after the murder of Tupac Shakur.