Jennifer Aniston’s ex using Matthew Perry’s death to ‘re-enter’ her life: Report

Jennifer Aniston’s friends noted she’s been in a very ‘vulnerable’ state since Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston’s friends are wary of ex John Mayer’s motives, per a new report.

Friends of the actress reportedly expressed their concern about her infamous playboy ex – whom she dated on-off in 2008 and 2009 – using her “vulnerable” state after former Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s tragic death to try to spark things up again.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer per Radar Online, “John reached out to offer a supportive hand and pals worry the vulnerable actress might be opening the door for him to reenter her life.”

The insider further claimed that her inner circle just “want to make sure she isn’t taken advantage of” since “the last thing she needs in her life right now is more heartache,” per the outlet.

Aniston, 54, and Mayer, 46, met at an Oscars party in 2008 and dated on and off for about a year before Mayer broke it off because he “didn’t want to waste somebody’s time if something’s not right,” per a relationship timeline by People Magazine.

Thy briefly reunited at the start of 2009 but ended their relationship soon after.

In 2010, Mayer admitted about their split, “I’ve never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life.”