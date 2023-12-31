Tom Parker's widow shuts down trolls for shaming her for 'moving on'

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Hardwick shut down the trolls after she was shamed for dating post the singer's death when “she should have mourned” him.

Kelsey highlighted that her partner would have wanted her to move on. She slammed the trolls by sharing: "Tom would want me to be happy. You’ve got one life, so you should live it. That’s what he’s taught us.”

She explained: "When it comes to dating again… what’s it got to do with anyone else? I think whatever makes you happy in life, you’ve got to do it."

Trolls have regarded her as a ‘disloyal’ wife and shamed her for moving on at such a short notice.

The Gold Forever singer passed away from a brain tumor in March 2022. The couple had two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

The 33-year-old released a book called With or Without You in which she penned down her emotions, highlighting the ups and downs of life associated with being a widow.

She seemed to have found love again in Sean Boggans, after her late husband’s passing.

The mother of two referred to grieving in a precise manner in her book.

She wrote: "There is no rule book for grief out there and I’m saying to people: don’t worry about how you’re grieving because there is no right or wrong way to do it.”

"You could be smiling one minute and then deep in emotion the next minute. There is no wrong or right way,” the book further read.