Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran: ISPR

Army personnel travelling in a military vehicle in this undated picture. — ISPR/File

At least five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district Saturday night, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were sent to hell. Terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered,” the ISPR said.

It said the sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The military's media wing said the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remained determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

A day earlier, the ISPR said five terrorists including a terrorist commander were killed in an IBO in Mir Ali area of district North Waziristan on Friday.

The military's media wing had said security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists on December 29.

"During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including terrorist commander Rahzaib aka Khuray, were sent to hell," the ISPR stated.

'2023 saw disturbing surge in suicide attacks'

Pakistan, in 2023, saw a disturbing surge in suicide attacks by terrorists, reaching the highest level since 2014.

The data gathered by PICSS stated that security forces remained the primary targets of these terrorist attacks, with civilians constituting the second-largest victim category.

At least 48% of deaths (157) and 58% of injuries (340) were inflicted upon security personnel, the data stated. The number of civilian casualties was closer to these statistics with 130 deaths and 242 injured.

As per regional comparisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bore the brunt of these attacks, reporting 23 instances that resulted in 254 fatalities and 512 injuries.

Within KP, newly merged districts (NMD) experienced 13 suicide attacks, leading to 85 deaths and 206 injuries. Balochistan faced five attacks, causing 67 deaths and 52 injuries, while Sindh witnessed one suicide attack resulting in eight deaths and 18 injuries.