'The Iron Claw' director reveals adding colours to sad story

About the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw is a depressing tale. Sean Durkin, the director, however, intended to include a moment that temporarily diverted attention from the family's numerous misfortunes. And so the wedding scene starring Zachary Efron as Kevin Von Erich came to be.



Talking about the joyous moment, the filmmaker told Today.com, “I wanted to have a really joyful wedding and I wanted it to be loose and pure.”

He continued, “And then there’s this thing happening with David under the surface that’s coming (next), and I just wanted to have this very pure moment before things fall apart.”

The director decided to incorporate a celebratory moment when the wrestling family witnessed some of their relatives go off to slumber in death's cradle.

“The line dance felt like a fun thing (to include),” he shared.

Adding, “That didn’t come from anything real, that was just preparing a little dance as brothers for the wedding. I thought it felt really real and fun, and we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Sean noted, “That’s also how the family, despite all the tragedy, lives on for people who both knew them and were fans of them.”



