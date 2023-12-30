Kanye West shows up on social media with controversial post

Kanye West has returned to Instagram and shared a rare look into his personal life after taking a break from social media.



Ye, the 46-year-old rapper, has previously removed himself from social media after making several contentious statements that included obscene remarks.

As per the Mirror, his comeback comes just weeks after reports of an alleged "explosive fight" with his wife, Bianca Censori.

It seems that Bianca's ultimatum, which demanded that Kanye stop his domineering conduct or risk losing her, was the tipping point in their argument.

Kanye is pictured in the recently released Instagram photo sitting in front of a mirror, wearing loose black trousers and a grey pullover, with his hand covering his face. The picture prominently did not include his wife, Bianca.

According to sources, the argument started after Bianca disobeyed Kanye's orders over her attitude and outfit during an event in Dubai.

Insiders say that Bianca is now free to express herself after resisting Kanye's dominating behaviour, which made the argument a major turning point in their relationship.

Bianca has reportedly received fresh independence, which has her family and friends relieved. This is seen in her recent appearances, where she is seen having fun at parties and even doing a lighthearted lap dance at a restaurant.