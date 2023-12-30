My Demon stars Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung win big at SBS Drama Awards

My Demon Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jung win Best Couple Award among others: Details

Song Kang bagged the Excellence and Best Couple Award alongside his stunning costar Kim Yoo Jung at 2023 SBS Drama Awards.

The My Demon actors won in two major categories during the ceremony night; Top Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries (romance/comedy drama) as well as the Best Couple Award.

The 29-year-old actor initially rose to fame after his lead roles in K-dramas including; Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Navillera, Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather, and his latest work in My Demon.

The actor charmed the audience with his amazing performance in the lineup, garnering praise from across the world.

The ceremony was ablaze with actors taking major awards home as the audience cheered in the background.

Here’s a quick rundown on the complete list of SBS Drama Awards Winners:

Lee Je Hoon took the prestigious Daesang award home for his phenomenal role in Taxi Driver 2, followed by Kim Tae Ri clinching the award in same category for her outstanding performance in Revenant.

Top Excellence Award (multi-season series) was presented to Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung for Doctor Romantic 3.

Meanwhile, for romance or rom-com miniseries niche, the awards were clinched by the power-couple, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung for My Demon.

Top Excellence Award (specialized genre or action miniseries) was presented to Park Sung Woong for The Killing Vote, as well as to Moon Chae Won for Payback.

The Excellence Award (multi-season series) was presented to Shin Jae Ha and Pyo Ye Jin for the Amazing Taxi Driver 2.

Taxi Driver 2 also won the category as the Netizen’s Best 2023 SBS Drama.