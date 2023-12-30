Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal family due to Queen Elizabeth?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2021 after the late Queen Elizabeth allegedly removed their photo during the 2019 festive broadcast.

At that time, the royal author Christopher Andersen claimed in his book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan that the late Monarch sidelined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family's Christmas card.

The photo featured Harry and Meghan alongside their then-seven-month-old son Prince Archie.

As per Christopher's book, the Queen "looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged."

However, she allegedly pointed out one frame and said, "That one, I suppose we don’t need that one."

In December 2019, the late Queen recorded her thoughtful Christmas message in Buckingham Palace's green drawing room.

As per The Mirror, the frames included photos of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Princess Kate with their children, King George VI from 1944 and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Notably, a family portrait of Harry and Meghan was nowhere to be seen at the table.