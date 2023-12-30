Rihanna receives surprise gift from Real Housewives’ Kyle Richards on Aspen meetup

Rihanna, who is a fan of Real Housewives, got a gift from Kyle Richards.
When Kyle Richards and Rihanna happened to cross paths while shopping in Aspen, Colorado, he gave the Real Housewives superfan a hat that was almost $900.
The What’s My Name? singer, A$AP Rocky, and their two boys, Riot, 4, and RZA, 1, were reportedly seen shopping in a private room at the upscale western clothing boutique Kemo Sabe on Thursday, according to TMZ.
By coincidence, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her daughters—as well as her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky—also showed up at the store at the same time to do some shopping.
The outlet was informed by sources that Richards, 54, asked if she could meet Rihanna when an employee disclosed her presence. The pop diva, who has long been a fan of the Real Housewives series, reportedly replied, "F–k yes!"
Following nearly an hour of socialising between the two families, the reality star is said to have given the 35-year-old Umbrella singer a $895 turquoise fur hat.
TMZ was informed by an insider that Rihanna's initial motivation for going to the store was seeing Richards shop there on her popular Bravo show.
The outlet claims that the 35-year-old Fashion Killa rapper and nine-time Grammy winner made multiple purchases of hats, belts, and boots.
Take a look at some pictures from Rihanna's meetup with Kyle Richards and her shopping spree in Aspen.
