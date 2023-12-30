Pete Davidson SPOTTED first time with Madelyn Cline after cancelling shows

Pete Davidson's first spotting since show cancellation

Pete Davidson finally got out in public after absurd show cancellations at eleventh hours.



The comedian was spotted while out for coffee with girlfriend Madelyn Cline at Bobo's Cafe in New York City, the first time he had appeared since abruptly cancelling several comedy events citing "unforeseen circumstances."

The couple "were seen perusing the menu and ordering drinks," according to an eyewitness who spoke with TMZ, before deciding on an iced matcha latte.

It has been stated that he went outside to have a cigarette while waiting for his coffee.

Wearing a grey beanie, matching hoodie and black trousers, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor tried to blend in on their casual outing.

His new girlfriend chose to dress in drawstring sweatpants, a jean jacket, and a baseball cap over her straight blonde hair.

Davidson abruptly cancelled his solo comedic performances last week. They were slated to take place in New York City on December 22 and 23, as well as on subsequent dates in Pittsburgh in the New Year.

With barely a few hours before the performance in New York's Beacon Theatre, those who had purchased tickets were notified by email.

“Please be advised that the Pete Davidson performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Fri, Dec 22 and Sat, Dec 23 have been cancelled.”

Within 30 days, all ticket buyers will get an automatic refund.

“We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage,” the statement continued.

Additionally cancelled were appearances scheduled for the following two weeks in San Antonio, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Kentucky, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.