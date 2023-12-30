MAFS UK star JJ Slater diagnosed with life-changing disease

JJ Slater has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

JJ Slater, a participant in Married At First Sight UK, has received a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, as reported by MailOnline.

The 31-year-old E4 contestant was urgently admitted to the hospital a few days before Christmas due to experiencing lightheadedness and a rapid weight loss of 1.5 stone in three weeks, leading to a decline in his overall health.

JJ was contacted in the middle of the night by his doctor, who told him to go to the hospital immediately after a blood test showed that his sugar levels were dangerously high, and he was at risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be life-threatening.

Panicked and afraid, JJ was informed by the nurse that 'from this day forward your life will never be the same' after learning that his diagnosis at 31 means he now has to inject himself with insulin four times a day and regulate his food consumption.

As there isn't a cure for type 1 diabetes, JJ says he is still coming to terms with the change and is doing his best to learn about how to manage his condition.

JJ told MailOnline: 'The first signs were that I always felt thirsty and needed to go the toilet in the middle of the night. I was waking up 4-5 times needing the toilet.

'Then I started to lose weight quite quickly. I lost about a stone and a half in three weeks, but I was still eating the same and going to the gym every day.

'I hadn't changed anything, but my body was deteriorating so I knew something was wrong. I was getting lightheaded often, I was on the sofa watching TV and then stood up and fell to the floor... so, I knew something wasn't right.

'I had a blood test and my doctor said I probably wouldn't hear anything until after Christmas, but I woke up the following morning to three missed calls from 111 and voicemails saying "as soon as you wake up, go to hospital"... I have never woken up so quickly. I panicked thinking it was the worst news.'