Lee Sun-kyun's wife breaks down in tears at ‘Parasite’ star’s funeral

“Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun's widow burst into tears as she and family laid the South Korean actor to rest on Friday.

Lee, who was found dead of an apparent suicide earlier this week, has been remembered at a private funeral in Seoul.

Jeon Hye-jin, the late actor's wife, was heartbroken as she cried while holding hands with her younger son. Lee, as per reports, will be cremated and his remains will be placed at a memorial park in Gwangju.

Lee and the former Miss Korea contestant married in 2009. She called police after finding a suicide note from her husband.

He was dead at the scene, and had a charcoal briquette next to him. However, an official cause of death has not been confirmed.



The actor was reportedly being investigated for his alleged drug use weeks prior to his death. He claimed he had been coerced into taking drugs such as marijuana by a bar hostess, who attempted to blackmail him.

Lee apologized for 'causing immense disappointment" during interrogation. He passed two drug tests during the police probe and also submitted to a polygraph test.