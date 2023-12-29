Jermaine Jackson accused of sexual assault in 1988: Deets inside

Jermaine Jackson sued for alleged sexual assault in 1988

Jermaine Jackson has reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1988.



In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, Rita Butler Barrett claimed she’d been subjected to sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence and rape by Jackson, via PEOPLE.

In the suit, Barrett revealed she knew Jackson for several years prior to the alleged sexual assault, which took place due to “professional and personal connections”.

The documents stated that Barrett’s husband, Ben Barrett, worked closely with Berry Gordy, whom she believed was “in a business and/or management relationship” with Jackson at the time of the alleged assault.

Barrett alleged that Jackson came to her home and sexually assaulted her with “force and violence” and left when he was “satiated”.

The lawsuit read that Barrett had “suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological injury, including humiliation, shame, guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and permanent emotional distress” after her interaction with Jackson.

In a statement, Barrett’s lawyer Jeff Anderson mentioned that his client “suffered an egregious and violent sexual assault”.

“This is about her power and the declaration of it when she learned something could be done under the law, and she found the strength and support to find us and is now standing up for herself and others,” added the statement.