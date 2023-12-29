David Beckham ‘heartwarming moments’ with mum capture beautiful lesson

The mother-son duo shared a laugh, and David also took a heartwarming selfie

The sports sensation David Beckham demonstrated his willingness to get his hands dirty by doing the dishes with his mother Sandra On Thursday.

The 48-year-old former footballer shared a series of delightful photos on Instagram, capturing moments of him washing up alongside his 74-year-old mom in her kitchen.

In one shot, the mother-son duo shared a laugh, and David also took a heartwarming selfie.

The family enjoyed a lunch of ham, egg, and chips, joined by David's younger sister Joanne Louise, his wife Victoria, and their youngest children, Cruz and Harper.

Captioning the photos, David called out his sister for not helping with the washing up, writing: 'Lunch with mum & then the dishes with a few laughs love u mum @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ who didn’t do dishes SHOCKER chips were ok though'.



This follows David and Victoria, aged 49, embracing the festive spirit on Sunday as they posed with Santa Claus at their expansive country mansion.

Their sons Romeo 21 and Cruz 18, along with their daughter Harper 12, also had their pictures taken with Santa. Meanwhile, eldest son Brooklyn 24 and his wife Nicola 28 spent the season with her billionaire family in Palm Springs.